The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 10, 2019 | Last Update : 02:12 PM IST

India, All India

Can't apply Taliban analogy to J&K, talks must be on our terms: Army chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 10, 2019, 1:34 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2019, 2:01 pm IST

On talks with Taliban, Army chief said, 'We have interests in Afghanistan, we can't be out of bandwagon.'

Army chief General Bipin Rawat addressed his annual press briefing in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Army chief General Bipin Rawat addressed his annual press briefing in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said if number of countries are holding talks with the Taliban, and if India has an interest in Afghanistan, then the country “should also join the bandwagon”.

Addressing his annual press briefing in Delhi, the Army chief said, "We have interests in Afghanistan, we can't be out of bandwagon." 

However, he asserted that the same analogy cannot be applied to Jammu and Kashmir. “Talks in state have to be on our terms,” he said.

Rawat said talks and terror cannot go together, and it applies to Jammu and Kashmir too.

“Our position is very clear… shun the gun and stop taking support from the western neighbour. Talks can happen only if they shun violence,” he said on holding dialogues with Hurriyat leaders.

He emphasised that the situation in the state needs to be improved further.

General Rawat also said that the Army has managed the situation well along the borders with China and Pakistan and there should be no cause for concern.

Tags: general bipin rawat, taliban talks, kashmir issue
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

2

Smart speakers: India wants more

3

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

4

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

5

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham