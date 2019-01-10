Can't apply Taliban analogy to J&K, talks must be on our terms: Army chief

On talks with Taliban, Army chief said, 'We have interests in Afghanistan, we can't be out of bandwagon.'

New Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said if number of countries are holding talks with the Taliban, and if India has an interest in Afghanistan, then the country “should also join the bandwagon”.

Addressing his annual press briefing in Delhi, the Army chief said, "We have interests in Afghanistan, we can't be out of bandwagon."

However, he asserted that the same analogy cannot be applied to Jammu and Kashmir. “Talks in state have to be on our terms,” he said.

Rawat said talks and terror cannot go together, and it applies to Jammu and Kashmir too.

“Our position is very clear… shun the gun and stop taking support from the western neighbour. Talks can happen only if they shun violence,” he said on holding dialogues with Hurriyat leaders.

He emphasised that the situation in the state needs to be improved further.

General Rawat also said that the Army has managed the situation well along the borders with China and Pakistan and there should be no cause for concern.