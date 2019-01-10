The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

India, All India

Bulandshahr violence: Key suspect Shikhar Agarwal arrested, say police

PTI
Published : Jan 10, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2019, 10:18 am IST

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, 44, and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during the mob violence on December 3. 

Agarwal was held from the adjoining Hapur district by the Bulandshahr police, a senior official said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Agarwal was held from the adjoining Hapur district by the Bulandshahr police, a senior official said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Meerut: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Shikhar Agarwal, a key suspect in the mob violence in Bulandshahr's Siyana, was arrested early Thursday, police said.

Agarwal was held from the adjoining Hapur district by the Bulandshahr police, a senior official said.

"He was arrested this morning. We are interrogating him and produce him in the local court later today," Additional Superintendent of Police (Bulandhshahr city) Atul Kumar Srivastava told PTI.

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, 44, and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during the mob violence on December 3. 

An FIR against 27 named people and 50 to 60 unidentified people was registered at the Siyana Police Station for the violence that was witnessed at Chingrawathi police post after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside nearby Mahaw village.

On January 3, the police had arrested local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, also a key suspect in the case. A separate FIR was lodged by the police for cow slaughter on a complaint by Yogesh Raj.

So far, over 35 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including Army jawan Jeetender Malik, Prashant Nat who allegedly shot the inspector dead and Kalua who had attacked him with an axe, the police said.

Tags: bharatiya janata yuva morcha, shikhar agarwal, bulandshahr violence, bajrang dal, cow slaughter
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

MOST POPULAR

1

Smart speakers: India wants more

2

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

3

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

4

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

5

Boeing unveils ultra-thin wings on new jets

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham