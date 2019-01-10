The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 10, 2019

India, All India

2 days after return, Alok Verma removed as CBI chief over 'corruption'

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 10, 2019, 7:58 pm IST
Updated : Jan 10, 2019, 8:00 pm IST

The decision was taken by high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Alok Verma was reinstated as CBI chief by Supreme Court on January 8. (Photo:File | PTI)
 Alok Verma was reinstated as CBI chief by Supreme Court on January 8. (Photo:File | PTI)

New Delhi: Two days after the Supreme Court reinstated Alok Verma as CBI chief, the high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the officer today.

Verma, a 1979-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, has been removed from the high-profile post on the charges of corruption and dereliction of duty making him the first chief in the history of the agency to face such action, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Officials also said that Verma is likely to be posted in National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The decision was taken after the panel met on Thursday for the second time to decide Verma's fate and also his successor. 

There were eight counts of charges against him in the CVC report presented before the Committee also comprising Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Justice A K Sikri, appointed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as his nominee.

The decision for the removal was taken by a majority with Kharge opposing the move, officials added.

Over the last 24 hours, Verma had cancelled the transfers of 10 officers and transferred five others.

Alok Verma approached the apex court after the government sent him and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on compulsory leave and appointed an interim chief, past midnight on October 23. Verma's office was sealed and members of his team were transferred overnight by Nageswar Rao, who took charge as interim chief around 2 am that night.

The Supreme Court's order of scrapping Centre’s move came as a major embarrassment to the government, which has been under attack from the opposition over allegations of manipulating the CBI and using it as a tool against political rivals.

