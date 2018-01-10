The Asian Age | News

Indrani called Peter from spot where Sheena was dumped: Driver to court

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 10, 2018, 1:39 pm IST
Indrani also alleged that she suspected Peter created circumstances and framed her, leading to her arrest in the case.

Peter Mukerjea, in a written reply to the special court in Mumbai, said 'Indrani was plotting a sinister conspiracy to drag his name into the murder case.' (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The former driver of Indrani Mukerjea, Shyamvar Rai on Tuesday told a special CBI court that Indrani Mukerjea spoke to Peter Mukerjea on the phone during the recce of the spot where her daughter Sheena Bora's body was eventually dumped.

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the April 2012 Sheena Bora murder case had in November, 2017, alleged that her husband and former media baron Peter, with the help of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai and other persons had abducted Sheena and caused her disappearance.

Indrani had also sought the Call Data Records (CDR) of Peter’s phone to ascertain if he was in touch with other persons who caused the disappearance of Sheena.

Peter had termed the allegations made by his wife as false and defamatory before a special CBI court.

Peter, in a written reply to the special court in Mumbai, said "Indrani was plotting a sinister conspiracy to drag his name into the murder case."

Soon after Peter's statement, Indrani withdrew her allegations but insisted on getting Peter’s call data records.

As per the prosecution’s case Sheena was murdered on April 24, 2012.

According to the chargesheet, Peter Mukerjea was in London at the time of the incident and Indrani was also in the UK and came to Mumbai a few days before Sheena’s murder.

(With inputs from ANI)

