Jawan who complained of bad food a habitual absentee, alcoholic: BSF

Constable Tej Bahadur Yadav had alleged in a video that troops are provided bad quality food and even forced to starve.

Jammu: The video of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir — alleging that troops are served bad quality food and even have to go on an “empty stomach” at times — prompted the paramilitary force on Monday to take suo-motu cognisance and start an investigation into the matter.

In videos uploaded on social media platforms, the jawan, wearing camouflage uniform and carrying a rifle, claimed that while government procures essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sell it off in an illegal manner in the market”. In at least three different videos, constable T.B. Yadav of the BSF’s 29th battalion also goes on to show the quality of food that is allegedly being served to him.

“We only get a parantha and tea as breakfast and this is without any pickle or vegetables. We slog for 11 hours and at times we have to stand throughout the duty hours. For lunch, we get dal which only has haldi (turmeric) and salt, with roti. This is the quality of the food we get. How can a jawan do his duty? I request the Prime Minister to get this probed. No one shows our plight,” Mr Yadav alleged. He said he may not be here — hinting action might be taken against him — and urged people to take the issue forward so that corrective action is taken. He further alleged that at times jawans have to go to sleep on an “empty stomach”.

BSF was immediate to respond.

"BSF is highly sensitive to the welfare of troops. Individual aberrations, if any, are enquired into. A senior officer has already rchd (reached) the location," the force tweeted after tagging the video.

A senior BSF official said Yadav is currently deployed along the Line of Control in J&K and the BSF jawans here work under the operational command of the army which also provides for "food and other logistics of the jawans".

It has also been found, the official said, that Yadav has been given four major punishments in the past and has been issued reprimands for alleged violation of discipline.

"However, the force has already ordered for a full investigation into the allegations made by Yadav who joined the force in 1996," the official said, adding the jawan has also applied for voluntary retirement.

BSF in another statement said that the jawan was a "bad hat" and the food provided to the personnel was of good quality.

It said that the constable had a difficult past and needed regular counselling and different correction mechanics for his welfare.

The BSF claimed that he was habitual offender of absenteeism without permission, chronic alcoholism, misbehaving and using force with superior officers.

"BSF constable who has uploaded his selfie declarations on his Facebook page is posted in a battalion deployed on LoC. In comparison to International Border deployment, serving conditions are harsh as weather and counterpart both poses difficult challenges," the statement said.

However, ration is authorised to all including officers at LoC and available in good quality, quantity and in variety.

"Constable Tej Bahadur as an individual has a difficult past. From initial days of his career, he needed regular counselling. Different correction mechanics have been applied for the individuals welfare as he was habitual offender of absenteeism without permission, chronic alcoholism, misbehaving and using force with superior officers and certain other acts against good order and discipline.

"For such reasons, individual has served mostly in headquarters under supervision of some dedicated superior officer," it said, adding that in spite of him being a bad hat, proper time has been devoted for individuals improvement as a welfare to the individual.

"He has been sent only ten days ago to the (current) place of deployment on road head to facilitate support to high altitude foward locations which he has shown in current selfie, on experimental basis to observe the improvements of past counselling.

"DIG and Commanding officer visited him and other BSF jawans present in strength of about 20 in last one week and there was no complaint from any one," the statement said.

It further said ...to enquire into the circumstances which the individual allege in posted videos, a DIG rank officer has reached the location. Investigation will reveal the facts soon.