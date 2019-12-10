Monday, Dec 09, 2019 | Last Update : 09:33 PM IST

India, All India

HRD ministry not likely to interfere in JNU fee issue; may facilitate resolution, not order

PTI
Published : Dec 9, 2019, 8:54 pm IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2019, 8:54 pm IST

The panel set up by the ministry has submitted its report but the ministry is yet to take a call on it.

'Issuing a directive may be undermining their autonomy. We will facilitate the resolution rather than directly interfering in it,' an official source said. (Photo: File)
 'Issuing a directive may be undermining their autonomy. We will facilitate the resolution rather than directly interfering in it,' an official source said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government is unlikely to make a direct intervention to resolve the issue between JNU administration and students protesting against hike in hostel fees, official sources said on Monday.

The HRD Ministry may 'facilitate' a resolution but will not issue any 'directive', they said.

"Issuing a directive may be undermining their autonomy. We will facilitate the resolution rather than directly interfering in it," an official source said.

The ministry last month set up a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normalcy in JNU and mediate between students and university administration.

The panel has submitted its report but the ministry is yet to take a call on it.

The ministry last week asked the high-powered committee appointed by it to compare the hostel fee structure of JNU, after the second rollback, with other central universities.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed Lok Sabha on Monday the government has not directed any central university to increase fees.

His comment came on a day police lathi-charged JNU students when they tried to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the president and urge him to ensure the hike in hostel fee is completely rolled back.

The JNU administration, on the other hand, said in a statement the students have been invited for a talk but they have been "spreading false statements and not attending the meeting".

The students have been protesting for over a month inside the campus against the hostel fee hike and have also called for a boycott of the upcoming semester exams, despite repeated appeals by the administration asking them to return to classes.

Tags: hrd, jnu, ramesh pokhriyal, fee hike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

''This is an insult to India's freedom fighters,'' Owaisi retorted, accusing the BJP-led government of working to marginalize Muslims in the country. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Owaisi says CAB seeks to make Muslims stateless, rips copy of proposed law in LS

'I am taking responsibility and resigning from the post of the party's Karnataka State President. I will send my resignation to Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary KC Venugopal,' said Rao. (Photo: ANI)

'I take responsibility...' Dinesh Gundu Rao resigns as Karnataka Congress chief

'All of us are equal. Come, let us stay united. Not a single person would be allowed to be thrown out. No NRC, No CAB, No division. No divide and rule. Nothing can be greater than the country irrespective of political slogans of any party. Be it the CAB or the NRC, they are the two sides of the same coin,' Mamata said. (Photo: File)

'CAB, NRC same; Centre should offer citizenship, green card to immigrants': Mamata

On Sunday, Fadnavis, now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Pawar, leading contender for the deputy CM's post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, were seen together for the first time since the fall of their short-lived government. (Photo: AP)

'Discussed weather': Ajit Pawar on public chat with Fadnavis post BJP-NCP fall

MOST POPULAR

1

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

2

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

3

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

4

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

5

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham