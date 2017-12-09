The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, All India

Ready for punishment, says Mani Shankar Aiyar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 9, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2017, 1:36 am IST

The former Union minister said that the Congress is doing well in Gujarat under the leadership of the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Mani Shankar Aiyar
 Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi: Controversial Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, suspended from the party for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said on Friday that he would accept any punishment if the party suffers damage in Gujarat polls because of his comments.

“If the Congress has suffered any damage because of what I have said, then I deeply regret it,” he said.

The former Union minister said that the Congress is doing well in Gujarat under the leadership of the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

The utterances of Mr Aiyar on Thursday had embarrassed his party in an electorally surcharged atmosphere.

First, Mr Gandhi rebuked the veteran leader and then suspended him from the party.

Mr Aiyar had referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “neech kism ka aadmi” (a vile man). Later, Mr Aiyar tried to defuse the situation by saying that he was a “freelance Congressman”. But by then the damage had already been done.

The BJP was quick to latch on to the Mr Aiyar’s statement and attacked the Congress by saying that the humble background of the Prime Minister always irks the Congress. The Prime Minister also raked up the issue in the election rally that he addressed in the poll bound state of Gujarat on Friday.

In a damage control move, the Congress suspended Mr Aiyar and also challenged the BJP to do the same to their “motormouths”.

Mr Aiyar is no stranger to controversy. Just before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections he had termed Mr Modi as a “chaiwalla” (tea seller).  In 1998 also he had called the then Prime Minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee “nalayak” (unworthy).

Gujarat goes to polls on Saturday for the first phase of the elections. The second phase is on December 14. The result will be declared on December 18.

Tags: mani shankar aiyar, prime minister narendra modi, gujarat polls, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

2

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

3

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

4

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma travel abroad amidst marriage rumours

5

Childhood cancer survivors have more blood pressure problems

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham