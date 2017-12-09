Modi: Did Mani Shankar Aiyar offer supari on me in Pak?

Gandhi also accused the BJP of not outlining its plans for Gujarat by not releasing a manifesto.

New Delhi: In the high-octane run-up to the crucial first phase of Assembly elections in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi traded charges on Friday. Addressing a rally, Mr Modi carried on his attack on suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and sought to know if he had gone to Pakistan to offer a “supari” (contract for killing) on him.

Mr Modi said: “After I became Prime Minister, this man (Aiyar) went to Pakistan and met some Pakistanis. All this is available on the social media. In that meeting, he is seen discussing with Pakistanis that ‘jab tak Modi ko raaste se hataya nahi jata... (until Modi is not removed from the way), the relations between India and Pakistan can’t improve’. Someone tell me what is the meaning of ‘raaste se hatana’. You had gone to Pakistan to give my ‘supari’, you wanted to give Modi’s ‘supari’.”

Taking the moral high ground, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally at Banaskantha, said: “The Congress Party respects the chair of Prime Minister. No one in the Congress is allowed to insult the Prime Minister. Modiji can say anything about us. That’s why we took strict action against Mani Shankar Aiyar.”

Mr Gandhi also accused the BJP of not outlining its plans for Gujarat by not releasing a manifesto. He said: “The campaign in half of Gujarat has already ended. Polling will be held shortly. But the BJP has not announced its manifesto yet. The BJP has not told you what it will do for you in the next five years.”

Picking up from Mr Gandhi, Congress ally and Patidar leader Hardik Patel tweeted: “The BJP was busy making CDs... that is why they forgot to prepare a manifesto and the voting is tomorrow.” Mr Hardik Patel was indirectly referring to CDs where he was shown in compromising positions. Interestingly, just a day before polling, the BJP hurriedly released its manifesto for Gujarat on Friday.

The Prime Minister, meanwhile, attacked the “mentality of the Congress”, and said work culture was not a part of the Congress’ policy. He said: “What the Congress has done so far is atkana, latkana and bhatkana. They will either stall, keep an issue hanging or try to divert it.”

Speaking in tribal-dominated Banaskantha district, Mr Rahul Gandhi further alleged the BJP government had snatched away 6.5 lakh acres of tribal land in Gujarat without giving proper compensation. He added: “Modiji is not saying a single word about the future of Gujarat at his rallies. Instead, Modiji talks about Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and so many global issues. This election is not about Modi or (Rahul) Gandhi... It’s about the people of Gujarat.”

Voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra and south Gujarat will be held in the first phase on Saturday, while that for 93 seats in north and central Gujarat, including Chhota Udepur, will he held on Thursday, December 14.