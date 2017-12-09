The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 09, 2017 | Last Update : 12:03 PM IST

India, All India

Gujarat elections: 70 EVMs found malfunctioned in Surat, restored

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 9, 2017, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 9, 2017, 11:30 am IST

The Election Commission has also requested for an additional 4,150 VVPATs to replace the defective ones and to keep some as reserve.

According to reports, 70 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had malfunctioned in Surat, some of which were later restored. (Photo: File)
 According to reports, 70 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had malfunctioned in Surat, some of which were later restored. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: For the first phase of Gujarat elections, BJP and Congress are locked in head-to-head for 89 of 182 constituencies.

Kutch, Saurashtra have the maximum number of constituencies that vote in the first phase and are considered as crucial.

According to reports, 70 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had malfunctioned in Surat, some of which were later restored.

According to Indian Express, during the First Level Checks (FLCs) conducted across the state, the Election Commission (EC) has rejected 3,550 VVPATs that were found to be defective.

The percentage of VVPAT rejection has been the highest in Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Patan districts, official sources said Wednesday.

A total of 70,182 VVPATs will be used in the Gujarat polls that will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. Of these, 46,000 devices are brand new and are coming directly from the Bangalore-based Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India (ECIL).

The rest have been procured from 11 states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Haryana, Goa and Karnataka.

The EC has also requested for an additional 4,150 VVPATs to replace the defective ones and to keep some as reserve.

This is the first time, VVPATs are being used in all the 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. Apart from the VVPATs, over 5245 Control Units (from a total of 62666 units) and 2907 Ballot Units (from 75000 units) were also found to defective during FLCs and have been returned. The control units were plagued with “clock-errors” and some were found to be broken.

Tags: gujarat elections, evms malfunction, vvpat, election commission, ballot units
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

2

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

3

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

4

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma travel abroad amidst marriage rumours

5

Childhood cancer survivors have more blood pressure problems

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham