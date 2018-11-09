The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 09, 2018 | Last Update : 07:47 PM IST

India, All India

Don't arrest 'Sarkar' director, AR Murugadoss, till Nov 27: Madras HC to police

PTI
Published : Nov 9, 2018, 7:23 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2018, 7:23 pm IST

AIADMK staged protests after many ministers took exception to scenes criticising welfare schemes and a reference to late CM Jayalalithaa.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the interim order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Murugadoss, who apprehended arrest over complaints filed in connection with the
 Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the interim order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Murugadoss, who apprehended arrest over complaints filed in connection with the "objectionable" scenes. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday restrained police from arresting director of Tamil film "Sarkar" A R Murugadoss till November 27 on complaints related to some scenes opposed by the ruling AIADMK in the state.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the interim order on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Murugadoss, who apprehended arrest over complaints filed in connection with the "objectionable" scenes. 

AIADMK workers staged protests against the film on Thursday after several ministers took exception to scenes in the film criticising welfare schemes and a reference to late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. 

Also read: Makers of Vijay’s ‘Sarkar’ give in to AIADMK, to drop contentious scenes

When the petition came up for hearing, police informed the judge that only preliminary investigation was being conducted on the complaints against Murugadoss. Certain scenes in the film, which show grinder, mixers and fans being burnt, have created law and order problem, they submitted. 

Counsel for the petitioner contended that the protests by the AIADMK workers against the film which had been certified by the Censor Board was totally unlawful. He also claimed that the director had dealt with "real problems" faced by the people and no viewer had objected to it. 

The counsel also informed the judge that the objectionable portions had already been removed from the film. The judge later adjourned the petition to November 27 for further hearing. 

Tags: sarkar, a r murugadoss, aiadmk, madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just get their marriage licence registered?

2

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

3

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

4

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

5

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham