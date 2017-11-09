The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017 | Last Update : 08:14 PM IST

India, All India

Kejriwal a 'peculiar person', says Punjab CM amid Delhi smog row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 6:36 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 6:37 pm IST

While Kejriwal insisted on a meeting with his Punjab and Haryana counterparts, Singh said that the issue can only be solved by the Centre.

(Photo: PTI/File)
 (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "peculiar person" as both the leaders sparred on Twitter over increasing pollution levels in Delhi-NCR due to crop burning in Punjab and Haryana.

"Mr. Kejriwal is a peculiar person who has views on everything without understanding the situation. There is 20 million ton of paddy straw, where do I ask farmers to store? So Mr. Kejriwal doesn't understand this problem," Amarinder Singh said.

While Kejriwal insisted on an urgent meeting with his Punjab and Haryana counterparts, Amarinder Singh said that the issue can only be solved by the Central Government.

"My office continuously trying to take time from CMs of Punjab n Haryana for me to meet the two CMs. Its an emergency (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

But Singh rebuffed him, reiterating that Punjab is "helpless".

"Situation is serious but Punjab helpless as problem is widespread and the state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management," he added. 

"It is not a matter for inter-state discussion, that won’t help. It requires central govt intervention, at the earliest," Singh said.

"Have requested PM to convene meeting of CMs of affected States along with Union Ministers. Just my meeting with Delhi CM resolves nothing," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister's office on Thursday informed that the CM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking compensation for farmers for crop resident management to check the dangerous trend of stubble burning.

CM's office also stated that Singh has also requested Modi to convene meeting of chief ministers of the affected states along with the Union ministers for Agriculture, Food and Environment on the issue.

Pollution has reached to disastrous levels in Delhi, with smog enveloping the whole city.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and to avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust, among other measures.

Tags: delhi smog row, delhi pollution, crop burning, amarinder singh, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 review: Strictly for selfie addicts

2

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

3

Pokemon Go developer to release Harry Potter AR game next year

4

Maharashtra: Police torture kills robbery accused in custody, cops try to burn body to hide proof

5

I see MS Dhoni playing till 2020 ICC Twenty20 World Cup: Ashish Nehra

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham