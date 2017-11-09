Kejriwal a 'peculiar person', says Punjab CM amid Delhi smog row

While Kejriwal insisted on a meeting with his Punjab and Haryana counterparts, Singh said that the issue can only be solved by the Centre.

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "peculiar person" as both the leaders sparred on Twitter over increasing pollution levels in Delhi-NCR due to crop burning in Punjab and Haryana.

"Mr. Kejriwal is a peculiar person who has views on everything without understanding the situation. There is 20 million ton of paddy straw, where do I ask farmers to store? So Mr. Kejriwal doesn't understand this problem," Amarinder Singh said.

While Kejriwal insisted on an urgent meeting with his Punjab and Haryana counterparts, Amarinder Singh said that the issue can only be solved by the Central Government.

"My office continuously trying to take time from CMs of Punjab n Haryana for me to meet the two CMs. Its an emergency (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

My office continuously trying to take time from CMs of Punjab n Haryana for me to meet the two CMs. Its an emergency — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 8, 2017

But Singh rebuffed him, reiterating that Punjab is "helpless".

"Situation is serious but Punjab helpless as problem is widespread and the state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management," he added.

Situation is serious but Punjab helpless as problem is widespread & state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management (1/2). — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 8, 2017

"It is not a matter for inter-state discussion, that won’t help. It requires central govt intervention, at the earliest," Singh said.

It is not a matter for inter-state discussion, that won’t help. It requires central govt intervention, at the earliest (2/2). — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 8, 2017

"Have requested PM to convene meeting of CMs of affected States along with Union Ministers. Just my meeting with Delhi CM resolves nothing," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister's office on Thursday informed that the CM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking compensation for farmers for crop resident management to check the dangerous trend of stubble burning.

CM's office also stated that Singh has also requested Modi to convene meeting of chief ministers of the affected states along with the Union ministers for Agriculture, Food and Environment on the issue.

Pollution has reached to disastrous levels in Delhi, with smog enveloping the whole city.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a pollution advisory, asking citizens to drink plenty of water and to avoid areas with smoke or heavy dust, among other measures.