The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

India, All India

Day 3: Delhi inhales poison? Smog previals, HC calls stubble burning 'main villain'

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 11:12 am IST

The bench was hearing a PIL initiated by it in 2015 on the issue of poor air quality in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court asked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government and the neighbouring states about the measures being taken to address the issue of 'stubble burning'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The Delhi High Court asked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government and the neighbouring states about the measures being taken to address the issue of 'stubble burning'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been inhaling poison for three consecutive days now; the smog began to take its toll from early Tuesday morning. To make venturing outdoors less of a health hazard, the government came up with a list of emergency measures to curb pollution levels in the capital.

Barring the ones carrying essential items, the Delhi government banned entry of all trucks into the NCR. After Kejriwal’s request to Education Minister Manish Sisodia, schools in the capital remain closed till Sunday.

To beat the ‘unbearable’ air pollution, construction and demolition activities have also been kept on hold till further notice.

The Delhi government further said, it would roll out the odd-even scheme if pollution levels persist in “severe plus” category for over 48 hours. A statement from the lieutenant-governor’s office, however, said the decision on odd-even would be taken on Thursday.

The government also issued a health advisory asking people to remain indoors. The advisory aims to counter health implications as the thick blanket of haze and smog can lead to long-term breathing problems like asthma attacks and bronchitis.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: Twitter | ANI)

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said stubble burning was the "main villain" behind the severe level of pollution in the capital and the neighbouring areas.

The court asked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government and the neighbouring states about the measures being taken to address the issue.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Sanjeev Sachdeva said, October to January is a "critical period" when the air quality in Delhi is poor due to the weather conditions.

Stubble burning during this period acted as the "trigger" or is the "main villain" which leads the situation to deteriorate, it said.

"This becomes critical at this time. It (air quality) is already loaded (with dust), but stubble burning is the trigger. It becomes the main villain," the court said, adding that besides stubble burning, dust and construction debris also contribute towards the poor air quality.

While bringing stubble burning to a complete halt "will take time", the governments should at least try to enforce the regulations like mitigating construction dust generation, which can be done easily.

The bench was hearing a PIL initiated by it in 2015 on the issue of poor air quality in the national capital.

The Centre, represented by advocate Ajay Digpaul, told the bench the Environment Ministry has held meetings with all stakeholders and the issue of stubble burning was reviewed.

It also submitted that it was monitoring the burning of agricultural waste through satellite imagery provided by the respective state governments.

The Punjab government, meanwhile, has filed an affidavit before the court, claiming it has prohibited indiscriminate burning of agricultural waste in the entire state.

It also said it was complying with all the directions issued by the court in its September 22 order.

Tags: national capital region, delhi smog, air pollution, delhi high court, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I see MS Dhoni playing till 2020 ICC Twenty20 World Cup: Ashish Nehra

2

US to grant USD 500,000 to NGO that promotes religious freedom in India

3

Japanese ‘Black Widow’ sentenced to death for poisoning, tricking wealthy men

4

LEGO to re-release 5923-piece Taj Mahal set

5

Google's latest ad joins Samsung in making fun of the iPhone X

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham