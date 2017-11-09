The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

India, All India

Can't let people die of toxic haze: NHRC notice to Centre, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana

PTI
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 4:10 pm IST

The NHRC criticised authorities for not taking proper steps to tackle the 'hazard', amounting to violation of right to life and health.

The rights panel sought reports within two weeks from different Union ministries and the three governments on 'effective steps' being taken and proposed to tackle the situation. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The rights panel sought reports within two weeks from different Union ministries and the three governments on 'effective steps' being taken and proposed to tackle the situation. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent notices to the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana in view of "life-threatening" pollution levels here and in the National Capital Region.

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday criticised authorities for not taking proper steps to tackle the "hazard", amounting to violation of right to life and health.

The rights panel sought reports within two weeks from different Union ministries and the three governments on "effective steps" being taken and proposed to tackle the situation.

"The state cannot leave its citizens to die due to the toxic haze," it said in a statement.

Notices were issued to the secretaries of the Union ministries of environment, health and highways and road transport along with the chief secretaries of the governments of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

The commission said it had taken a serious view of the "life-threatening" pollution in the Delhi-NCR. "It is apparent that the authorities concerned have not taken proper steps throughout the year to tackle this hazard, which is amounting to violation of the right to life and health of the residents in the region," the NHRC observed.

The panel said it expected the health secretary to give details about the preparedness of government hospitals and other agencies to attend to those affected by pollution and steps taken to create awareness among the public.

It said there was an immediate need for effective action by agencies at the Centre and states. Proper implementation of environmental laws was necessary, the statement said.

"There is a need for an effective study by experts and proper implementation of their recommendations, including short-term and long-term measures. There is also a need for preventive medical check-ups for the people," the panel said.

The NHRC also observed that almost every newspaper and TV channel was running stories on the subject. The toxic smog in the city had become "an annual health hazard", particularly, at a time when the winters were about to start.

Several reasons were mentioned, including pollution caused by the vehicles, particularly trucks and heavy vehicles running on diesel, dust participles due to construction work
going in and around the Delhi-NCR, burning of stubble by farmers in Punjab and Haryana, the "calm wind condition" and high humidity, which were beyond human control, it said.

Proposals of alternative roads to link the highways to avoid entry of the heavy vehicles inside the cities were being contemplated but "no effective steps" in this regard were
taken yet, it said.

Pollutants touched calamitous levels here yesterday, as a thick grey smog hung low across the region, prompting the government to declare closure of schools till Sunday, halt construction activities and ban entry of trucks in the city.

In the NCR, Ghaziabad and Noida were the worst affected locations. As per reports, the air quality index (AQI) had slipped into alarming levels.

Some instruments had recorded the maximum AQI of 999 at some places, it added.

"It is further mentioned that the air quality in the world's most polluted capital city plunged to levels likened to smoking at least 50 cigarettes in a single day. One of the news websites reports that the situation is the worst, as it has touched the 1,000 mark on the air quality index, in certain parts of Delhi," the NHRC statement said. 

Tags: air pollution, delhi air pollution, national human rights commission, violation of right to life and health
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Varun files complaint after fan threatens to commit suicide over unanswered messages

2

Pokemon Go developer to release Harry Potter AR game next year

3

Maharashtra: Police torture kills robbery accused in custody, cops try to burn body to hide proof

4

I see MS Dhoni playing till 2020 ICC Twenty20 World Cup: Ashish Nehra

5

Alcohol ups risk of 7 types of cancer, finds study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fifteen finalists competed for the title of the country’s hottest female buttocks during the annual pageant. (Photo: AFP)

Beauties put their future behind them in Miss BumBum contest

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham