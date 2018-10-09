The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Oct 09, 2018

India, All India

SC declines urgent hearing on plea seeking review of Sabarimala verdict

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2018
Updated : Oct 9, 2018, 11:27 am IST

The submission of president of National Ayyappa Devotees Association had contended that verdict lifting ban was 'untenable and irrational'.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had in its 4:1 verdict, said banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and that the practice violates rights of Hindu women. (Photo: File)
 A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had in its 4:1 verdict, said banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and that the practice violates rights of Hindu women. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined urgent hearing on a plea seeking review of its verdict allowing women of all age groups entry into the Sabarimala Temple.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph had considered the submission of Shylaja Vijayan, president, National Ayyappa Devotees Association through Mathews J Nedumpara, which contended that the five-judge Constitution bench verdict lifting the ban was "absolutely untenable and irrational". 

A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had in its 4:1 verdict, said banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and that the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

