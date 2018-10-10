The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 09, 2018 | Last Update : 09:55 PM IST

India, All India

BrahMos engineer, held for spying, made himself ‘easy target’: UP ATS

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2018, 9:05 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2018, 9:05 pm IST

UP cops said Nishant Aggarwal was in touch with suspected Pak intel operatives through 2 FB accounts -- 'Neha Sharma' and 'Pooja Ranjan'.

ATS sources in Lucknow said a computer was seized from Nishant Aggrawal's Nagpur residence which contained secret documents. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Nishant Aggarwal)
 ATS sources in Lucknow said a computer was seized from Nishant Aggrawal's Nagpur residence which contained secret documents. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Nishant Aggarwal)

Nagpur: BrahMos Aerospace engineer Nishant Aggarwal, arrested on charges of espionage, was in touch with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives through two Facebook accounts -- 'Neha Sharma' and 'Pooja Ranjan', according to the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The UP Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) stated this in the court of Junior Magistrate First Class S M Joshi in Nagpur on Tuesday while seeking Nishant Aggarwal's transit remand for taking him to Lucknow for a detailed interrogation.

The court granted three-day transit remand to the UP ATS, Additional Public Prosecutor S J Bagde, who appeared for Maharashtra ATS, said.

Aggarwal was arrested on Monday in a joint operation by the ATS units of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra police at BrahMos' Wardha Road facility for allegedly leaking "technical information" to Pakistan.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the 'Military Industrial Consortium' (NPO Mashinostroyenia) of Russia.

The Investigating Officer of the UP ATS told the court that Aggarwal was in touch with two Facebook accounts, operated under the names 'Neha Sharma' and 'Pooja Ranjan'.

These accounts, based out of Islamabad, are believed to be run by Pakistan's intelligence operatives, the ATS officer said.

Such fake accounts are reportedly used to approach senior officials in India and Agrawal too was approached by those operating these two Facebook accounts, the IO told the court.

Aggarwal, despite being engaged in "highly sensitive work", was "casual" on the internet and made himself an "easy target", the ATS officer said.

He said Aggarwal was active on LinkedIn also.

Top classified information had been loaded on the accused's personal laptop, the officer said.

He added that classified registered files with red markings were found stored in PDF (portable document format) in the accused's personal laptop.

"These are all top classified information which (if) shared could be a threat to the country. We want to conduct a detailed interrogation and produce him in the special court in Lucknow, and, hence, request three days transit remand," the IO told the court.

The accused has been charged under sections 3,4, 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, sections 419,420, 467, 468, 120 (B) and 121 (A) of the Indian Penal Code as well as 66 (B) of the Information Technology Act.

Nishant Aggarwal's father Pradip Aggarwal said he did not believe that his son was guilty and has faith in the judiciary.

"I don't think he is guilty. But if he is found guilty and system proves that he is guilty, then yes he is guilty," Pradip Aggarwal said on his son's arrest.

ATS sources in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow Monday said a computer was seized from his Nagpur residence which contained secret documents.

They said such documents should not be present on a personal computer.

The sources said an old computer was also seized from Aggarwal's residence in his native town, Roorkee, and its contents were being investigated.

They said since a jawan was arrested in September after allegedly being honey-trapped by the ISI, the ATS was keeping a close watch on fake Facebook accounts of women, being operated from Pakistan, which were in touch with people working in sensitive places.

Tags: brahmos aerospace, nishant agrawal, espionage, up police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham