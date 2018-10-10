The Asian Age | News

'Alok Nath’s casual attitude to rape charges shows mentality of such men’: DCW chief

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2018, 8:42 pm IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2018, 8:42 pm IST

Supporting the #MeToo movement, Swati Maliwal said, 'Finally, women are hitting out at their accusers, and it is a very welcome move.'

Swati Maliwal said the 'casual attitude of Alok Nath in responding to allegations of such a serious offence shows the mentality of men who believe they would be let off easily'. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Swati Maliwal said the 'casual attitude of Alok Nath in responding to allegations of such a serious offence shows the mentality of men who believe they would be let off easily'. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday said actor Alok Nath's "casual" attitude in responding to allegations of sexual assault "shows the mentality of such men who believe they would be let off easily".

She quoted media reports according to which Nath said, "Neither I am denying this nor do I agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it. As for the matter, if it has come out, it will be stretched.”

"However, we only have to hear to women's stand because they are considered weak," he reportedly said.

Alok Nath was responding to allegations levelled by writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who accused the "most Sanskaari person", as the actor is known, of raping her more than once 19 years ago.

Nanda, best known for the TV show "Tara", gave a detailed account of the alleged assaults in a lengthy Facebook post on Monday night, the latest expose in the #MeToo movement sweeping India.

Maliwal said the "casual attitude of Alok Nath in responding to allegations of such a serious offence shows the mentality of men who believe they would be let off easily". She said the complainant should file a case against the accused in the case.

Supporting the #MeToo movement, Maliwal said, "Finally, women are hitting out at their accusers, and it is a very welcome move."

