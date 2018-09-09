The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:44 AM IST

India, All India

Tejashwi Yadav demands medical bulletin on Nitish Kumar’s health

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Sep 9, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2018, 5:51 am IST

Yadav’s tweet on Mr Kumar’s health has set the political circuit on fire.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: File)
 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: File)

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday demanded a detailed medical bulletin on the health of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Yadav  said that, “Chief minister has been ill since last seven days. All government events have been cancelled. We want to know about his actual health condition. We pray for his speedy recovery”.

The Twitter statement has come at a time when the state government has been facing attacks over rising crime graph in Bihar. The opposition leaders had earlier demanded the resignation of Mr Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on the issue.

Mr Yadav said that, “People of the state must be informed about his actual health condition. We demand a detailed medical bulletin on the chief minister’s health.”  

Sources in the government also confirmed that Mr Kumar has been ill since his return from Chennai after attending late DMK chief M. Karunanidhi’s memorial service. The Opposition leaders pointed out that a crucial meeting on law and order was cancelled at the last minute a week earlier due to ill health of Mr Kumar.  According to Opposition party leaders, the meeting was crucial as there has been a spurt in murder and crime against women in Bihar.

Mr Yadav’s tweet on Mr Kumar’s health has set the political circuit on fire. The ruling party leaders reacted sharply and slammed the Opposition for using the issue as a tool to create, “unnecessary controversy” against the chief minister.

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar responded bitterly to Mr Yadav’s statement and asked him to “inform people about the health condition of Sonia Gandhi before asking about Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav should be ashamed of himself for raising questions on the health of people who have not been well. Such questions will not help him politically at all”. Political analysts are of the opinion that the deteriorating law and order condition has changed the perception of people about the image Mr Kumar. whose USP has been good governance.

Tags: tejashwi yadav, nitish kumar

MOST POPULAR

1

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

2

Photo: Ranveer Singh shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'Mahi Bhai'

3

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

4

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

5

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham