Tejashwi Yadav demands medical bulletin on Nitish Kumar’s health

Yadav’s tweet on Mr Kumar’s health has set the political circuit on fire.

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday demanded a detailed medical bulletin on the health of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Yadav said that, “Chief minister has been ill since last seven days. All government events have been cancelled. We want to know about his actual health condition. We pray for his speedy recovery”.

The Twitter statement has come at a time when the state government has been facing attacks over rising crime graph in Bihar. The opposition leaders had earlier demanded the resignation of Mr Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on the issue.

Mr Yadav said that, “People of the state must be informed about his actual health condition. We demand a detailed medical bulletin on the chief minister’s health.”

Sources in the government also confirmed that Mr Kumar has been ill since his return from Chennai after attending late DMK chief M. Karunanidhi’s memorial service. The Opposition leaders pointed out that a crucial meeting on law and order was cancelled at the last minute a week earlier due to ill health of Mr Kumar. According to Opposition party leaders, the meeting was crucial as there has been a spurt in murder and crime against women in Bihar.

Mr Yadav’s tweet on Mr Kumar’s health has set the political circuit on fire. The ruling party leaders reacted sharply and slammed the Opposition for using the issue as a tool to create, “unnecessary controversy” against the chief minister.

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar responded bitterly to Mr Yadav’s statement and asked him to “inform people about the health condition of Sonia Gandhi before asking about Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi Yadav should be ashamed of himself for raising questions on the health of people who have not been well. Such questions will not help him politically at all”. Political analysts are of the opinion that the deteriorating law and order condition has changed the perception of people about the image Mr Kumar. whose USP has been good governance.