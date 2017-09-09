The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:19 AM IST

India, All India

Fresh horror: Train engine leaves behind bogies, thrice

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 9, 2017, 2:19 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2017, 2:35 am IST

Passengers on board the Shiv Ganga Express had a narrow escape when its coaches decoupled from the engine thrice over a stretch of just 44 km.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
 Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Yet another accident hit the railways on Friday when coaches of the Varanasi-bound Shivganga Express decoupled thrice en-route to its destination from the national capital. The incident comes barely a day after three derailments on Thursday.

However, despite this, the railways ministry, headed by newly-inducted minister Piyush Goyal, just announced cosmetic measures like installation of GPS trackers in all hand-pushed trolleys used to inspect the tracks.

In a letter to all zonal railways on September 6, the railway board has said installation of such systems should be completed within a month.

Mr Goyal had on Thursday held a meeting of top officials of his ministry following the three derailments, including that of the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express. Besides the Rajdhani, seven coaches of the Shaktipunj Express had also derailed near Sonebhadra and derailment of Kalindi Express was also averted in Farrukhabad after a crack in the rail tracks was detected in time.

On Friday, passengers on board the Shiv Ganga Express had a narrow escape when its coaches decoupled from the engine thrice over a stretch of just 44 km.

Officials here said that no one was injured in the accident. In addition, Thursday also saw derailment of two wagons of a goods train near Khand-ala in Maharashtra. Many parts of the coupling that connects coaches had worn away and needed replacement, something which obviously was not carried out.

A goods wagon engine was later attached to the train and it was sent to Manduadeeh railway station. By then, however, the train had been delayed by more than seven hours.

The reason why former railway minister Suresh Prabhu was replaced with Mr Goyal was seemingly his inability to control the spate of accidents that had hit railways over the last more than and year.

Shortly before the Cabinet reshuffle, Mr Prabhu had offered to quit following the derailment on August 20 of 14 coaches of the Kalinga-Utkal Puri Haridwar Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district which had killed at least 23 people.

Just three days after that around 100 passengers were injured after an unauthorised dumper crossed the railway fence and hit the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh.

Tags: piyush goyal, shivganga express, gps trackers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Forget curved OLED displays, holographic panels are the future of smartphones

2

Video of slap bet goes viral after Noida teen loses 25% of hearing ability

3

Media painted me an arrogant monster, was shocked about reports on me: Kapil

4

New study claims low-fat diets could be harmful

5

Mangoes may keep heart diseases, diabetes at bay

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham