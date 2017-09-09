The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

6 cops injured in Anantnag

Violence over Rohingya Muslims in Kashmir, cop vehicle set on fire.

Kashmiri government employees shout slogans during a protest against the persecution of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
 Kashmiri government employees shout slogans during a protest against the persecution of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim minority in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

Srinagar: Half a dozen policemen including two officers were injured as parts of Kashmir Valley including southern Anantnag town witnessed violence on Friday afternoon over the alleged persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

A mob attacked the police after it intercepted a procession heading towards the main town square Lal Chowk by firing teargas canisters and using bamboo sticks. The participants turned violent and dragged policemen out of a Rakshak vehicle and then torched it, the witnesses said.

The J&K police tweeted: “Miscreants set on fire a police vehicle. Two cops injured. Situation under control. No other injury reported, so far.” It another tweet, it said: “Update. Six policemen including two officers injured. Situation under control.” Security restrictions were imposed in the Srinagar areas falling under the jurisdiction of five police stations “as a precautionary measure.” The rail services also remain suspended for the day.

Reports stated that the protests and violence have spread to other areas too. Same incidents were reported from a few areas in Srinagar. The J&K police and CRPF personnel in riot gear are enforcing a lock down in parts of Srinagar to prevent violence as an alliance of religious organisations had called for observing solidarity day with Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar on Friday.

Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and prominent separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest whereas pro-independence Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested. Both are part of an alliance of separatists. Separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani who is also on the alliance called ‘Joint Resistance Leadership’ was already under house arrest. However, the official sources said that action against the separatist leaders was taken primarily to prevent them from relocating to New Delhi where they had planned to court arrest at the headquarters of NIA at the weekend. This would be to counter the agency’s “harassment” of the people associated or sympathising with the Kashmiris’ “freedom struggle.”  

Malik was unexpectedly released from jail on Friday afternoon also addressed a gathering outside the place of worship, the witnesses said.

 The NIA, which is probing the alleged funding of terror and subversive activities in Kashmir Valley, has conducted a series of raids and made arrests across the state.

“Security restrictions are being imposed in Srinagar areas falling under the jurisdiction of five police stations,” said cops. The locals said that dozens of security personnel have laid siege around the city’s Grand Mosque whose main gate was locked and the worshipers are unlikely to be allowed to go inside for the Friday congregation. The Miwaiz delivers sermon and pre-Namaz customary speech on political and social issues at the historic place of worship on Fridays.

