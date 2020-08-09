Sunday, Aug 09, 2020 | Last Update : 06:29 PM IST

  India   All India  09 Aug 2020  Asked if I am an Indian for not speaking in Hindi at airport: DMK MP Kanimozhi
Asked if I am an Indian for not speaking in Hindi at airport: DMK MP Kanimozhi

PTI
Published : Aug 9, 2020, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2020, 4:54 pm IST

I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi, Kanimozhi tweeted

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a CISF officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said a Central Industrial Security Force officer asked her if she was an Indian, when she asked the woman official to speak in Tamil or English.

"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if 'I am an Indian,' when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi. #hindiimposition," Kanimozhi who is also the DMK's women's wing secretary said on her twitter handle.

 

A number of social media users replied supporting her, with one of them saying, I am an Indian and Hindi has nothing to do with it! #hindiimposition Pass it on!

Tags: dmk mp, kanimozhi, cisf officer
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

