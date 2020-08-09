Sunday, Aug 09, 2020 | Last Update : 12:54 PM IST

137th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,091,549

59,715

Recovered

1,429,178

46,617

Deaths

42,621

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab2193014040539 Jharkhand165427503154 Chhatisgarh11408831987 Uttarakhand89015731112 Goa7947559570 Telangana751354330615 Tripura6014408437 Puducherry5123291475 Manipur3466192610 Himachal Pradesh3206200813 Nagaland26578247 Arunachal Pradesh204913263 Chandigarh137482023 Meghalaya10234236 Sikkim8544061 Mizoram5672890
  India   All India  09 Aug 2020  9 patients killed in fire at makeshift COVID19 facility in Vijayawada
India, All India

9 patients killed in fire at makeshift COVID19 facility in Vijayawada

THE ASIAN AGE | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Aug 9, 2020, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2020, 11:02 am IST

The hotel was under lease to a private hospital which was running it as a COVID treatment facility

Firemen rescue a person from the gutted Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada where a fire killed at least nine COVID-19 patients on Sunday, August 9, 2020. The hotel was being used as a makeshift COVID-19 facility.
 Firemen rescue a person from the gutted Swarna Palace hotel in Vijayawada where a fire killed at least nine COVID-19 patients on Sunday, August 9, 2020. The hotel was being used as a makeshift COVID-19 facility.

Vijayawada: Nine patients have died in a major fire at a hotel that was being used as a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning.

According to  the local police, the fire broke out at Swarna Palace hotel at about 5 am this morning.

 

The centrally located Swarna Palace Hotel was taken on lease by Ramesh Hospital and turned into a temporary Covid-19 treatment facility. According to local sources, nearly 50 persons were being treated at the facility.

The nine fatalities were attributed to suffocation as smoke swiftly spread to three floors of the hotel.

Firemen broke open the glass windows and rescued 18 persons down a snorkel. They were shifted to Ramesh Hospital for treatment.

Two persons jumped from the second floor and were taken to hospital with injuries. Their condition is stated to be stable.

As the hotel is in the centre of Vijayawada, news of the fire spread swiftly and relatives rushed to the hospital.

 

The fire is thought to have broken out at about 4.45 am. ANI News quoted Vijayawada police commissioner B Srinivasulu as saying that the Police Control Room received a call regarding a fire at 5.09 am. It was doused by 5.45 am, he added.

"There were a total of 40 persons inside. The  injured people have been shifted to other hospitals. Some of them are critical," he added.

Local authorities said a short circuit was the trigger for the fire.

Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the fire mishap and directed the admin to take up rescue measures. A probe has been ordered into the incident. He announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to each person who died in the fire accident.

 

Tags: vijayawada, swarna palace, covid fire
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Latest From India

The Boeing 737-800 plane, coming from Dubai, had overshot the runway while landing in heavy rains and broke into two pieces. (Photo- PTI)

AI plane touched down 1 km away from runway threshold

7 patients killed in fire at COVID care facility in AP. (ANI Photo)

Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed in fire at COVID-19 care centre in Vijayawada

UPSC rank 93 Aishwarya Sheoran, who is also a former model.

UPSC Rank 93 lodges complaint over several Instagram accounts impersonating her

Representational image

PM Modi launches a week-long campaign to free India of garbage

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham