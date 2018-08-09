TRAI chief, who threw Aadhaar challenge on Twitter, gets 2-year extension

Sharma disclosed his Aadhaar number on Twitter and challenged everyone to show how revealing unique number could harm him.

New Delhi: Ram Sewak Sharma will continue as the TRAI chief till September 2020, when he turns 65. The NDA government had first appointed as telecom regulator in 2015 for a period of three years.

Sharma hit headlines when he disclosed his Aadhaar number on Twitter and challenged everyone to show how revealing the unique number could harm him.

This challenge and its fallout raised questions on citizen’s data security on social media and as well as in Parliament.

Sharma till the end insisted that no harm had come to him.

The UIDAI had initially backed him but later, reportedly on the government's nudge, put out a statement that appeared to frown at his challenge.