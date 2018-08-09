The Asian Age | News

Allahabad HC to monitor CBI probe into Deoria case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 9, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated : Aug 9, 2018, 6:50 am IST

Allahabad High Court
 Allahabad High Court

Lucknow: The Allahabad high court on Wednesday said that it would monitor the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the sexual abuse of inmates at the Deoria shelter home.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D.B. Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Verma asked the investigation agency to table all the documents and findings by August 13.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activists Padma Singh and Anuradha on Wednesday.

The court asked the CBI if it had registered a case yet and it asked the government about the possible involvement of any politician or VIP in the racket.

The court has asked that the statements given by the 24 girls who were rescued from the shelter home be placed before it. The bench also pointed lapses in the action taken by the government so far and wanted to know why were police officers in the district not shunted out along the district magistrate.

The court also slammed the police for still sending girls to the shelter home over the last one year even though it had been blacklisted.

The court has asked ADG to find the whereabouts of the 18 missing girls and has also sought details of the vehicles and persons that used to come to the shelter home.

The court has also sought information on the rehabilitation of girls that have been rescued so far.

The racket at the shelter home came to the fore after 10-year-old girl managed to escape and informed the police about the dubious activities happening there on Sunday night.

Girija Tripathi and her husband, who were running the shelter home, have been arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the case on Tuesday after the role of police came under the scanner.

Tags: allahabad high court, sexual abuse, deoria shelter home

