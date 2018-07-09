The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 09, 2018 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST

India, All India

Why should outsiders go to Taj Mahal for 'namaz', asks Supreme Court

PTI
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 1:40 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 1:39 pm IST

Judges said that the Taj Mahal is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and people can offer their prayers at other mosques also.

The petition challenged an order which said that Agra non-residents wouldn't be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the Taj Mahal to offer prayers. (Photo: PTI)
 The petition challenged an order which said that Agra non-residents wouldn't be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the Taj Mahal to offer prayers. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Agra authority's order debarring non-residents of the city from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in the Taj Mahal complex.

A bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said that the Taj Mahal is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and people can offer their prayers at other mosques also.

The petition has challenged the January 24, 2018 order passed by the ADM (City) Agra which said that those who are not residents of Agra, would not be allowed to enter the mosque situated at the Taj Mahal for offering customary prayers on Fridays on grounds of security.

Petitioner Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi, president of Taj Mahal Masjid Management Committee, Agra, told the bench that several tourists visit Agra throughout the year and the order of ADM (Additional District Magistrate) (City), Agra restraining them from offering their prayers at the mosque inside the Taj Mahal was illegal and arbitrary.

"Why for such prayers they should go to the Taj Mahal," the bench said, adding "There are other mosques also. They can offer their prayers there."

Tags: supreme court, taj mahal, offer prayers at mosque in taj mahal, seven wonders of the world
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

2

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

3

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

4

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

5

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham