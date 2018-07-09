The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 09, 2018

India, All India

Unable to 'bribe' doctors, father loses 10-yr-old son in UP's Bareilly

ANI
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 8:58 am IST

'Doctors mistreated me, demanded Rs 10,000 for the treatment and nurses asked for Rs 500,' Dharampal, the father of the boy said.

The boy was allegedly refused treatment as his father could not pay the doctors. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The boy was allegedly refused treatment as his father could not pay the doctors. (Photo: File | Representational)

Bareilly: A 10-year-old boy, who was running high fever, died last week allegedly after doctors refused to treat him in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district hospital. The father of the boy has alleged that the doctors had asked him for a bribe which he was unable to pay.

"The doctors mistreated me, demanded Rs 10,000 for the treatment and nurses asked for Rs 500," Dharampal, the father of the boy, told news agency ANI.

The boy, a resident of Bala Kishanpur village in Badaun district, was first referred from Badaun district hospital to Bareilly district hospital. He was allegedly refused treatment as his father could not pay the doctors.

When his condition grew critical, he was then referred to Lucknow.

Dharampal alleged that the ambulance came five hours late, which led to his son's death.

"After they referred my son to Lucknow, the ambulance did not reach on time. The ambulance was five hours late," he said.

Following his son's death, Dharampal filed an FIR against the doctors and nurses of Bareilly district hospital.

"The post-mortem has been done. We have registered a case and started an investigation against the doctors and nurses," said Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinandan Singh.

