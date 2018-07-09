Tata vs Mistry: Court dismisses Cyrus Mistry's plea against Tata Sons

On October 24, 2016, Board of Tata Sons had abruptly removed Cyrus Mistry as its chairman and sought his ouster from other group companies.

However, Cyrus Mistry resigned from the board of six firms, and dragged Tata Sons and his then interim successor Ratan Tata to the NCLT. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal on Monday dismissed Cyrus Mistry’s petition challenging his illegal removal as chairman of Tata Sons.

The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT ruled in favour of Tata Sons saying the board of directors are competent to remove executive directors. The tribunal did not find any merit in legacy issues raised by Cyrus Mistry against Tata Sons.

Cyrus Mistry’s petition claimed that his removal from the post of chairman and Director of Board of the company was a result of oppression by promoters who are owned by Tata Trust which has 68 per cent in Tata Sons.