The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

India, All India

Tata vs Mistry: Court dismisses Cyrus Mistry's plea against Tata Sons

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 11:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 11:22 am IST

On October 24, 2016, Board of Tata Sons had abruptly removed Cyrus Mistry as its chairman and sought his ouster from other group companies.

However, Cyrus Mistry resigned from the board of six firms, and dragged Tata Sons and his then interim successor Ratan Tata to the NCLT. (Photo: File)
 However, Cyrus Mistry resigned from the board of six firms, and dragged Tata Sons and his then interim successor Ratan Tata to the NCLT. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal on Monday dismissed Cyrus Mistry’s petition challenging his illegal removal as chairman of Tata Sons. 

The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT ruled in favour of Tata Sons saying the board of directors are competent to remove executive directors. The tribunal did not find any merit in legacy issues raised by Cyrus Mistry against Tata Sons.

On October 24, 2016, the Board of Tata Sons had abruptly removed Cyrus Mistry as its chairman and sought his ouster from other group companies.

However, Cyrus Mistry resigned from the board of six firms, and dragged Tata Sons and his then interim successor Ratan Tata to the NCLT.

Cyrus Mistry’s petition claimed that his removal from the post of chairman and Director of Board of the company was a result of oppression by promoters who are owned by Tata Trust which has 68 per cent in Tata Sons. 

Tags: ratan tata, cyrus mistry, national company law tribunal, nclt dismisses cyrus mistry's plea
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

2

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

3

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

4

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

5

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham