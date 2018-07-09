The Asian Age | News

SC seeks response on Ahmed Patel's plea to stay proceedings in Gujarat HC

Published : Jul 9, 2018
In his plea, Patel has said that election petition filed by BJP nominee Rajput in HC was not maintainable and needed to be dismissed.

Patel was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2017 after defeating Rajput, who had resigned from the Congress to join the BJP which had nominated him as its candidate. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of a BJP leader on a plea by Ahmed Patel seeking a stay of proceedings in the Gujarat High Court which is hearing a petition challenging the senior Congress leader's election to the Rajya Sabha.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, however, allowed the Gujarat High Court to frame the issues to be decided by it on the petition filed by BJP leader Balwantsinh Rajput challenging Patel's election to the Upper House.

Rajput had lost the election to Patel. The bench, which also comprised Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, made it clear that the high court will not proceed in the matter thereafter. The bench then posted the matter after four weeks and asked both the parties to complete their pleadings by filing replies and rejoinder affidavits in the mean time.

In his plea, Patel has said that the election petition filed by his rival BJP nominee Rajput in the high court was not maintainable and needed to be dismissed.

Patel was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2017 after defeating Rajput, who had resigned from the Congress to join the BJP which had nominated him as its candidate. Immediately after Patel got elected, Rajput had filed a petition in the high court challenging the poll panel's decision to invalidate the votes of two rebel MLAs.

