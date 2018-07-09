The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 09, 2018 | Last Update : 06:55 AM IST

India, All India

S Korea Prez starts visit with trip to Akshardham

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 5:20 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 6:05 am IST

The situation in the Korean peninsula is expected to figure prominently in talks between President Moon and PM Modi.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in with First Lady Kim Jung-sook visit Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 South Korean President Moon Jae-in with First Lady Kim Jung-sook visit Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: South Korean President Moon Jae-in reached New Delhi on Sunday evening to begin his four-day visit to India and is scheduled to attend a business event on Monday and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The two leaders will also jointly visit a manufacturing Plant of South Korean manufacturing giant  Samsung in UP’s Noida near Delhi on Monday. He visited the Akshardham temple in New Delhi on Sunday.

On his arrival in New Delhi on Sunday evening, the South Korean President was warmly received by minister of state (MoS) for external affairs Gen. V.K. Singh (Retd).

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, “Indispensable partner in our “Act East” strategy! On his first State visit to India, President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in was warmly received by MoS @Gen_VKSingh.”

The situation in the Korean peninsula is expected to figure prominently in talks between President Moon and PM Modi on Tuesday. Trade ties are also expected to receive a huge boost from the visit. The South Korean side has already earmarked a whopping US$ 10 billion as “Financing arrangement for infrastructure development in India” ahead of the Presidential visit.

According to the schedule, the South Korean President is visiting the Akshardham Temple in Delhi on Sunday evening. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj will call on President Moon on Monday morning. He will attend a meeting of the India–Korea Business Forum in New Delhi on Monday afternoon, followed by a visit to the Gandhi Smriti and then a visit to the Samsung Plant in Noida that evening along with PM Modi.

On Tuesday, the two leaders will hold delegation-level talks in the capital followed by exchange of agreements between the two sides. This will be followed his participation at an Indo-South Korean CEOs roundtable conference. That evening, the South Korean President will meet President Ram Nath Kovind.

