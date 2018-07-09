The Asian Age | News

MP BJP corporator's husband stops leaders from inaugurating roads

Published : Jul 9, 2018
Updated : Jul 9, 2018

Shyam Singh Meena told two senior leaders to turn back claiming that his wife had already inaugurated roads in question.

Corporator Manphool Meena was by Shyam Singh Meena's side when the incident happened, a video of which went viral on social media. (Photo: Twitter | @ShyamSinghMeenB)
Bhopal: A BJP corporator's husband, also a party member, was on Sunday suspended from the party for indiscipline after he stopped two BJP leaders from inaugurating newly constructed roads in his wife's municipal ward in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Shyam Singh Meena, corporator Manphool Singh Meena's husband, blocked the path of Bhopal's Member of Parliament Alok Sanjar and Member of Legislative Assembly from Madhya Pradesh's Huzur, Rameshwar Sharma, when the two arrived to inaugurate some roads in Bhopal's Kolar locality, party functionaries said.

The functionaries said that Shyam Singh Meena told the two senior leaders to turn back claiming that his wife had already inaugurated the roads in question.

Corporator Manphool Meena was by Shyam Singh Meena's side when the incident happened, a video of which went viral on social media.

Party sources said that Meena and Sharma have reportedly been at loggerheads with the former alleging that the legislator was trying to take credit for developmental works initiated in the ward by his corporator wife.

"MP BJP chief Rakesh Singh has suspended the primary membership of Shyam for indulging in indiscipline on the basis of the video of the incident which appeared on social media and on the complaints made by the MP and MLA," said state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said.

