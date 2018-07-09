How can you be selective in accepting SC verdict: Kejriwal to L-G Anil Baijal

Kejriwal urged L-G to approach SC immediately for clarification, in case of confusion while saying 'but don't violate order of apex court'.

In the letter, Kejriwal urged Baijal to implement the apex court's order in letter and spirit and asserted that the Ministry of Home Affairs does not have powers to interpret the order. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal wondering how he can be "selective" in accepting the Supreme Court judgement on power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre.

In the letter, Kejriwal urged Baijal to implement the apex court's order in letter and spirit and asserted that the Ministry of Home Affairs does not have powers to interpret the order.

He also urged the L-G to approach the Supreme Court immediately for clarification, in case of any confusion while saying "but kindly don't violate the order of the apex court".

"But how can you be selective in accepting the judgement? Either you should take a position that all the matters now would be placed before regular bench and therefore, you would not implement any part of the order. Or you should accept the whole order and implement it. How can you say that you will accept this para of the order but not accept that para of the same order?" Kejriwal said in his letter.

Delhi CM writes letter to LG Anil Baijal writes 'You agreed with Para 277 (xxi) of SC's judgement which says concurrence of LG is no required. However you refuse to implement Para 277 (xiv), (xv) & (xvi) of the same judgement. How can you be selective in accepting the judgement?' pic.twitter.com/exsIdMbXEW — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2018

The chief minister on Monday approved the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' -- a scheme to enable 1,100 senior citizens from each Assembly constituency in Delhi to undertake free pilgrimage -- overuling all objections raised by the L-G. "Mukhyamantri teerth yatra yojana approved. All objections overruled..." Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister had last Friday told reporters that the Lieutenant Governor does not agree that control of the services department should be handed over to the Delhi government and that it was the first time in India's history that the Central government had openly refused to obey the apex court's order.

Addressing the media after a meeting with Baijal, the first after his nine-day sit-in, he had said the L-G had sought advice from the Ministry of Home Affairs and was told that services should not be given to the Delhi government. This would lead to anarchy in the country, Kejriwal had said.

Hours after the Supreme Court's landmark judgement earlier this week, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority. However, the services department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2016 which made the MHA the authority for transfers and postings.