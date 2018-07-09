The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 09, 2018 | Last Update : 02:44 PM IST

India, All India

How can you be selective in accepting SC verdict: Kejriwal to L-G Anil Baijal

PTI
Published : Jul 9, 2018, 1:10 pm IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2018, 1:22 pm IST

Kejriwal urged L-G to approach SC immediately for clarification, in case of confusion while saying 'but don't violate order of apex court'.

In the letter, Kejriwal urged Baijal to implement the apex court's order in letter and spirit and asserted that the Ministry of Home Affairs does not have powers to interpret the order. (Photo: PTI)
 In the letter, Kejriwal urged Baijal to implement the apex court's order in letter and spirit and asserted that the Ministry of Home Affairs does not have powers to interpret the order. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Lt Governor Anil Baijal wondering how he can be "selective" in accepting the Supreme Court judgement on power tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre.

In the letter, Kejriwal urged Baijal to implement the apex court's order in letter and spirit and asserted that the Ministry of Home Affairs does not have powers to interpret the order.

He also urged the L-G to approach the Supreme Court immediately for clarification, in case of any confusion while saying "but kindly don't violate the order of the apex court".

"But how can you be selective in accepting the judgement? Either you should take a position that all the matters now would be placed before regular bench and therefore, you would not implement any part of the order. Or you should accept the whole order and implement it. How can you say that you will accept this para of the order but not accept that para of the same order?" Kejriwal said in his letter.

The chief minister on Monday approved the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana' -- a scheme to enable 1,100 senior citizens from each Assembly constituency in Delhi to undertake free pilgrimage -- overuling all objections raised by the L-G. "Mukhyamantri teerth yatra yojana approved. All objections overruled..." Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister had last Friday told reporters that the Lieutenant Governor does not agree that control of the services department should be handed over to the Delhi government and that it was the first time in India's history that the Central government had openly refused to obey the apex court's order.

Addressing the media after a meeting with Baijal, the first after his nine-day sit-in, he had said the L-G had sought advice from the Ministry of Home Affairs and was told that services should not be given to the Delhi government. This would lead to anarchy in the country, Kejriwal had said.

Hours after the Supreme Court's landmark judgement earlier this week, the Delhi government introduced a new system for transfer and postings of bureaucrats, making the chief minister the approving authority. However, the services department refused to comply, saying the Supreme Court did not abolish the notification issued in 2016 which made the MHA the authority for transfers and postings.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, anil baijal, sc verdict on delhi, ministry of home affairs, mukhyamantri teerth yatra yojana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

2

Watch: Janhvi seeks blessings for Dhadak at Tirumala Tirupati temple with family

3

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

4

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

5

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham