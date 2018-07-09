Gangster Munna Bajrangi shot dead inside UP's Baghpat jail

According to reports, gangster Sunil Rathi, Bajrangi’s jail inmate, opened fire on him.

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi, a dreaded gangster was shot dead inside the jail in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat on Monday morning.

Munna Bajrangi was to be produced in court today morning.

Sources say an inmate, lodged in the same prison, fired at Munna Bajrangi inside the jail at about 6.30 am, killing him instantly.

According to reports, gangster Sunil Rathi, Bajrangi’s jail inmate, opened fire on him.

Munna Bajrangi was transferred to Baghpat jail from Jhansi on Sunday.

Investigation team have reached the district jail in Baghpat where Munna Bajrangi was shot dead.

Bajrangi's wife Seema Singh had recently alleged that UP Police’s Special Task Force (STF) was hatching a conspiracy to eliminate her husband inside jail premises.

#WATCH Seema Singh, wife of Gangster Munna Bajrangi, says, "I want to tell UP CM Adityanath ji that my husband's life is in danger. A conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in a fake encounter." (29.06.18) pic.twitter.com/o2uCuePKJe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2018

After the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a judicial inquiry and suspension of the jailor. “Such an incident occurring inside jail premises is a serious matter. Will conduct an in-depth investigation and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the Chief Minister said.

Munna Bajrangi was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police in October 2009, for allegedly threatening a businessman to extort Rs 1 crore. He was accused in more than 40 murder and extortion cases and once carried a reward of 7 lakh on his head.

The gangster was also wanted in the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005. In 2012, he had also contested Assembly Elections from inside the jail as a joint candidate of Apna Dal and Peace Party from Madiyahu seat. Though, he did not win the elections but stood at third place and secured 12 per cent votes.