Five patients in UP hospital die after AC breaks down in ICU

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jun 9, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2018, 5:29 am IST

Authorities allege that patients died due to ‘serious illness’.

A child receives treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai, a state-run hospital where five elderly patients died due to alledged AC plant failure, in Kanpur. (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Five elderly patients have died in the ICU of the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital in Kanpur after the air-conditioning system stopped working.

Relatives of the deceased have alleged that the condition of the patients deteriorated after the AC stopped working and though the hospital staff opened the doors and windows, their condition did not improve.

Dr Navneet Kumar, the principal of the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College, under which the hospital functions, said that  the patients died due to serious illness and not because of any AC failure.

“There were problems in the AC plant on Thursday. The problems were fixed, but they again cropped up.  The ICU has serious patients but none died due to AC failure”, he said.

Dr Saurav Agarwal, ICU in-charge, said that “Although it was hot inside, life-saving machines like ventilators and monitors were not affected and were working properly. Only the AC became defective”.

The deceased patients have been identified as Indrapal, 75, Ganga Prasad Yadav ,75, Rasool Baksh ,62, Murari Lal , 65, and one patient whose identity was not disclosed.

UP health minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said that he was apprised of the matter and assured that those responsible for the deaths would not be spared.

This incident is strongly reminiscent of the deaths of children in BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, due to disruption of oxygen supply, in August last year.

