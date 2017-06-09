The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 09, 2017

India, All India

Modi only interested in waiving loans of rich, says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Jun 9, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2017, 1:46 am IST

Rahul says PM, Chouhan responsible; to demand waiver across nation.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on a bike on his way to Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, the epicenter of violent farmer protests that have escalated over the death of five in police firing. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on a bike on his way to Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur, the epicenter of violent farmer protests that have escalated over the death of five in police firing. (Photo: PTI)

Naya Gaon (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi can waive loans of the country’s rich but can’t do the same for farmers, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday just before he was detained by the police here.

Lashing out at the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government, he said both Mr Modi and chief minister Shivraj Chouhan were responsible for the deaths of farmers in Mandsaur.

He told reporters that Mr Modi could waive loans worth Rs 1.50 lakh crore of the rich, but not for farmers. “He can’t give the right rates for their agricultural produce, can’t give them bonus, can’t give compensation... He can only give them bullets.”

“The farmers in the county are desperately crying for help, but the government is not ready to hear them,” he said.

He supported the farmers’ demand for loan waiver and said that they were not getting their due.

Mr Gandhi said that the loan waiver in UP had come as he had mounted pressure on the BJP government on the issue.

“I will continue to press every government across the country to waive farmers’ loans. I will keep raising the issue in Parliament,” he said.

He accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of lying on the issue of farmers death in police firing.    

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, loan waiver, shivraj chouhan, farmers death

