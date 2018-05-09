The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 | Last Update : 05:14 PM IST

India, All India

Water crisis hits several places across country, locals forced to buy water

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 9, 2018, 3:42 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 3:41 pm IST

The locals are disappointed as no action has been taken in the regard by the higher officials.

'Water scarcity this season is very acute, evident from the fact that perennial wells have also gone dry. We are forced to buy a pot of water for Rs 5,' say locals. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 'Water scarcity this season is very acute, evident from the fact that perennial wells have also gone dry. We are forced to buy a pot of water for Rs 5,' say locals. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Rameswaram: As intense heat condition prevails across Tamil Nadu, locals complain of water crisis in Rameswaram town as groundwater level drops with increase in temperature.

The locals are disappointed as no action has been taken in the regard by the higher officials.

"Water scarcity this season is very acute, evident from the fact that perennial wells have also gone dry. We are forced to buy a pot of water for Rs 5," say locals.

Locals have urged the state government to provide sufficient supply of water but their requests seem to have fallen on deaf ears.

Water scarcity has been a pressing problem in Tamil Nadu. It has affected agriculture in a huge way. It has even forced farmers in to abandon cultivation of the water-intensive paddy.

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

In Madhya Pradesh's Tikramgarh town also, villagers have to travel several kilometers before accessing drinking water.

Women have to walj about five kilometres everyday through the forests to collect water and schemes launched by both Central and State governments have failed to reach them.

Odisha's Mayurbhanj district is also squirming under acute shortage of water.

Wells have gone dry and standposts also do not provide any respite.

Borewells have dried up in Chhattisgarh and in Rajnandgaon village, around 70 km from state capital Raipur, residents have to toil 5-6 km daily to fetch drinking water.

(With ANI updates)

Tags: water shortage, high temperature, groundwater shortage
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Rameswaram

MOST POPULAR

1

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

2

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

3

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

4

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

5

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Antwerp, long known as world's greatest diamond city, now gets museum to go with vibrant diamond trading scene that goes back six centuries. The museum uses interactive panels and the display of ornate objects to tell the story of Antwerp diamonds and the Flemish art of silversmithing and jewelry design. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Belgium celebrates its love for diamonds

From Winsol, an aardvark born in December to polar bear cub Nanook and rhinocerouses in Africa, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photo: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Hundreds of indigenous Brazilians are setting up camp in the nation's capital for a week of speeches, protests and celebrations as they lobby the government to protect their rights.( Photo: AP)

Indigenous Brazilians use rituals to protest against land threats

Men and women around the globe reveal the jobs that are becoming increasingly rare, particularly as technology transforms societies. (Photo: AFP)

Labour Day: Disappearing jobs of yesterday

From the death of polar bear Inuka to first time two Andean bear babies see outside world, here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham