

UP govt to study SC order on former CM bungalows

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 9, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 6:36 am IST



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government will study the Supreme Court judgment that directs all former chief ministers to vacate their official bungalows and then exercise any options that may be available.

A senior official said that as soon as chief minister Yogi Adityanath returns from his Karnataka tour, the matter will be placed before him. The state government is also drawing up a list of eminent legal experts who will study the judgment and also identify options, if any.

Of the six former chief ministers who occupy government accommodation, the worst hit by the judgment will be Ms Mayawati, Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mr Akhilesh Yadav.

“The bungalows of these three leaders have been renovated at a cost that almost exceeds the cost of building the bungalows. Crores of rupees have been spent on renovation/building these bungalows and the money has mostly been diverted from the maintenance fund allocated for other government buildings/houses,” said an official in the estate department.

The former chief minister happily extended their bungalows by including adjoining bungalows. Ms Mayawati included two neighboring bungalows to expand her 13 Mall Avenue bungalow that now sprawls over 2164 square metres and has 16 rooms. A sum of `114 crores was reportedly spent on renovating the bungalow according to the former chief minister’s taste.

Tags: yogi adityanath government, supreme court

