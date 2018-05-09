Taj Mahal changing colour due to dirty socks, algae: ASI tells SC

Supreme Court slammed Archaeological Survey of India for failing to protect and preserve the iconic Taj Mahal from discolouration.

'This situation would not have arisen if the ASI would have done its job. We are surprised with the way the ASI is defending itself,' the Supreme Court said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for failing to protect and preserve the iconic Taj Mahal from discolouration.

The apex court also expressed concern over Taj Mahal being infected by insects and asked the authorities, including the ASI, what steps they have taken to prevent this.

“This situation would not have arisen if the ASI would have done its job. We are surprised with the way the ASI is defending itself. You (Centre) please consider if the ASI is needed there or not,” a bench of Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta told Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, who was appearing for the Centre.

According to a report in NDTV, the ASI told the top court that the pristine white of Taj Mahal is turning brown and green because of dirty socks and algae.

"The floor in parts of the Taj is dirty because of people walking there. We don't give socks to everyone, only those who don't have, the rest go in their own socks," said the ASI.

During the hearing, the government suggested disposable socks available abroad to people visiting monuments.

The counsel for the ASI told the court that algae are a “big problem”, the NDTV report further said.

When the court wondered how algae reached the top parts of the monument, the archaeological body responded saying “it flew there”.

Following this, the court countered, “Can algae fly?”

Last week, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the change of colour of the iconic Taj Mahal and said the monument had become yellowish earlier and was now turning brownish and greenish.

"We don't know whether you have or perhaps don't have the expertise. Even if you have the expertise, you are not utilising it. Or perhaps you don't care," a bench comprising Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta said.

In March this year, the apex court had asked Uttar Pradesh government to place before it a draft of vision document on protection and preservation of the Taj and the environment in the Taj Trapezium Zone, which is an area of about 10,400 sq km spread over the districts of Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Hathras and Etah in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

The top court has been monitoring developments in the area to protect the monument, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in 1631. The mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

(With PTI inputs)