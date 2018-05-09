The Asian Age | News

Good to see him dream lofty: BJP's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'ready to be PM' remark

PTI
Published : May 9, 2018, 10:51 am IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 10:51 am IST

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain claimed that Congress was facing defeat in Karnataka.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he is confident that Narendra Modi would not be the next Prime Minister. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday took potshots at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks that he was ready to be the prime minister, saying the Congress president, who is harbouring "lofty dreams" despite his party's losing spree, should first try to win state elections.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said while it is Rahul Gandhi's right to "dream" about becoming the prime minister, even Congress' allies were not accepting him as their leader.

Shahnawaz Hussain reminded Rahul Gandhi that after he became Congress vice president, "his party lost 13 states and after he took over as party president, it has lost five states and Karnataka will be the sixth one".

"Look at the irony, Congress is losing state after state ever since Gandhi took over as party's vice president and then party chief. But he is dreaming to become the prime minister. Even Congress' allies are not accepting him as their leader," Hussain told reporters.

The BJP leader emphasised that the country will once again elect Narendra Modi as their Prime Minister.

"Finally what was in his heart has come out," Hussain said on Rahul Gandhi's remarks

"It is good to see that he has such lofty dreams. It is his right. But, to become the prime minister, he has to win some, at least some state elections and make chief ministers of his choice. Under his leadership, the party is not winning any state election and he is dreaming of becoming the prime minister," he said.

The BJP leader claimed that Congress was facing defeat in Karnataka. "Rahul Gandhi will hit a sixer after losing Karnataka," he said, adding the Congress has already lost "five states" after he became party president.

Hussain was responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Bengaluru on Tuesday that he is ready to become the prime minister if his party emerges as the "biggest" party after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi said he is "pretty confident" that Narendra Modi would not be the next Prime Minister.

If the Congress acts as a "platform" (with other parties in a coalition), the BJP does not stand a chance of winning the elections, he said at a function where he launched the 'Samruddha Bharat Foundation'.

Tags: bjp, rahul gandhi, shahnawaz hussain, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

