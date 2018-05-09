All parties for unilateral ceasefire during Eid, Amarnath Yatra, says Mehbooba Mufti

CM Mehbooba Mufti also said all representatives agreed to meet PM Modi and express their concerns.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said it was agreed that there should be a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Against the backdrop of the death of a Tamil Nadu tourist in Jammu and Kashmir due to stone pelting, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the worsening situation in the state and discuss measures to restore normalcy in the valley.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Mufti said it was agreed that there should be a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra.

“Everyone agreed that we must appeal Centre that government must think about a unilateral ceasefire like Vajpayee ji did in 2000. Encounters, crack downs is causing trouble to common man. Efforts must be made to maintain environment so that both Eid and Amarnath Yatra are peaceful,” the J&K chief minister said.

She further said all the representatives also agreed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and express their concerns.

“Everyone agreed that if agenda of alliance between BJP and PDP is followed, then situation in J&K can be changed. Everyone also agreed that we meet PM Modi and express our concerns over situation in J&K and discuss how do we reach out to people of the state,” Mufti added.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the state next week.

On Monday, 22-year-old Chennai resident S Thirumaniselvam, who was holidaying in the valley with his family, died after his vehicle was attacked by stone pelters.

Mufti has termed the incident as sad and heartbreaking. The incident has evoked widespread outrage in the valley.