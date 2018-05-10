2 nabbed in K’taka fake voter ID case, says state chief electoral officer

Nearly 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency on Tuesday night.

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said, '...one thing is certain that nobody has broken into our system and no new voter ID cards have been made.' (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Bengaluru: Amid row over the seizure of over 9,000 fake voter identity cards from a Bengaluru flat, Sanjiv Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) for Karnataka, said two people have been arrested in connection with the case and there is a possibility of more arrests.

"This is a very serious matter. Two people have been arrested as of now. There is a possibility of more arrests. (The) case is currently being investigated," Kumar said while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumar said, "We are trying to reach the truth at the earliest. However, one thing is certain that nobody has broken into our system and no new voter ID cards have been made."

For those unversed, nearly 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality on Tuesday night, following which the BJP accused Congress of orchestrating the racket to gain an advantage in the upcoming state assembly polls.

Also Read: Karnataka Assembly polls 2018: EC seizes 10,000 voter IDs from B'luru flat

In return, Congress has claimed that the flat belongs to a BJP-linked person.

Meanwhile, the BJP also demanded the cancellation of polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency where assembly elections are due on May 12 along with the rest of the state.

The results for the same will be declared on May 15.