Have been allowed by 'British Raj', will not remove my red beacon: Imam Barkati

Kolkata: Maulana Nurur Rehman Imam Barkati on Tuesday said that he will continue to use the red-beacon as permission for it was given by the erstwhile 'British Government'.

When the reporters clarified that Indian government and not the the British government had passed the order, Imam Barkati said, "The Indian government first needs to make its own law, they have not formulated any laws."

Bharatiya Janata Party leader C.K. Bose branded Imam Burkati anti-national and said, "I think he should be immediately arrested and put behind the bars as no one is allowed to break the law."

Imam Barkati is already infamous for issuing a fatwa against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.