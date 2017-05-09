The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 09, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

India, All India

Kejriwal’s expose: AAP uses ‘secret code’ to demonstrate EVM tampering

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 9, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2017, 3:43 pm IST

AAP MLA Alka Lamba claimed that old EVMs were used for the MCD polls, in which the BJP won in a landslide.

Amid turmoil in his party, Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted last night, 'Truth will triumph'. (Photo: PTI)
 Amid turmoil in his party, Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted last night, 'Truth will triumph'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: At the special Delhi Assembly session called by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party set about to demonstrate how Electronic Voting Machines can be tampered with.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj held the demonstration and insinuated that secret codes can be inserted into an EVM – each code standing for a political party – and all votes polled go to that political party whose code is inserted in the machine.

Each constituency has such a code for every party contesting, which is "set in the EVM around 10 am". Votes polled after that register in the name of the "selected candidate", Bharadwaj said.

The House began in turmoil – Kejriwal had tweeted he would expose a big conspiracy on an "issue now raging in the country." BJP MLAs were raucous at the beginning of the session forcing Speaker Niwas Goel to expel MLA Vijender Gupta for disrupting proceedings.

AAP MLA Alka Lamba in her opening speech said: “This is not the first time that questions have been raised against EVMs. In Uttar Pradesh too, people said they never voted for the BJP.”

Lamba claimed that old EVMs were used for the recent Delhi civic body polls which the BJP won in a landslide. As a case in point, she said that in one ward in South Delhi, where AAP candidate Pinky Tyagi lost to her BJP rival Anita Tanwar by 2 votes, the EVMs used had counted several thousand additional votes.

The AAP also invited JD(U) and Trinamool leaders to the House to witness the demonstration.

EVMs have been in the news after BSP chief Mayawati blamed them for her poor showing the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The AAP and Congress latched onto the issue demanding paper ballots in the Delhi civic polls.

The Election Commission has ruled out any manipulating of EVMs, stating the machines were tamper-proof.

EVMs, however, are now under the scanner of a parliamentary panel. It has invited Indian as well as international observers to check if they can be tinkered with.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi cm, water tanker scam, aap, kapil mishra, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Irish beach reappears 33 years after vanishing into Atlantic ocean

2

Video: Vivek is out to nab goofy robber Riteish in hilarious trailer of Bank Chor

3

Sienna Miller's nude pictures get leaked online

4

Former prez Clinton teams with author James Patterson to write White House thriller

5

Sandeep Sharma penalised for showing dissent

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham