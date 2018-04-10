The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 09, 2018 | Last Update : 10:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Twitter / IPL) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Unadkat removes Wriddhiman Saha
 
India, All India

NIA puts Pak diplomat on 'wanted' list, seeks Interpol help

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 9:28 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2018, 9:48 pm IST

NIA had found Amir Zubair Siddique, while working in Sri Lanka, engaged people to indulge in espionage and terror activities in India.

A document from the National Investigation Agency which accuses Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique of conspiracy and terrorism. (Screengrab from NIA website)
 A document from the National Investigation Agency which accuses Pakistani diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique of conspiracy and terrorism. (Screengrab from NIA website)

Mumbai: In a first, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has put Pakistani diplomat to its already long “wanted” list and released his photo, seeking information on him.

The list includes people “wanted” for various acts of alleged terrorism in India.

Diplomat Amir Zubair Siddique has been added to the wanted list that already features Major Samir Ali and Sajid Mir of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror fountainhead Hafiz Mohammad Saeed. The agency has put his photo on its wanted list and sought information on him.

It said the diplomat — Amir Zubair Siddique, who was posted as visa counsellor in the Pakistani High Commission in Colombo (Sri Lanka) -- had been included in the list along with two other Pakistani officers for conspiring to launch 26/11-type attacks on US and Israeli consulates besides Army and Navy commands in south India in 2014.

NIA said a fourth Pakistani officer posted in the high commission in Sri Lanka was also involved in the conspiracy.

During the investigation, the NIA had found that the diplomat, Amir Zubair Siddique, while working in Sri Lanka from 2009 to 2016, engaged people to indulge in espionage and terror activities in India.

NIA list has nicknamed him as ‘Boss’ and he was chargesheeted in February, along with two others, for plotting 26/11 type attacks in southern India.

He was a visa counsellor at the High Commission of Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The NIA has also initiated the process for securing an Interpol Red Corner notice against him.

After Siddique was nailed, Sri Lankan authorities expelled him from the country.

The Pakistan diplomat was named by a Sri Lankan resident Sakir Hussain, who is at present undergoing a simple imprisonment after pleading guilty in a court of law. He was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police after the Intelligence Bureau busted the conspiracy in April 2014.

Hussain had carried out reconnaissance of the US consulate in Chennai and Israeli consulate in Bangalore to facilitate a terror strike similar to 26/11. Two terrorists were to be flown in from Maldives for the same.

Siddique was working as visa counsellor at the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo but had to be repatriated to Islamabad after India mounted pressure on Sri Lanka about his alleged activities targeting this country.

The documents handed over by the US to India established communication between Hussain and ‘Shahjee’, a Pakistani national introduced to the accused allegedly by a Pakistani diplomat working with its mission in Sri Lanka.

Tags: national investigation agency, pakistani diplomat, amir zubair siddique, pakistan high commission
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

2

UK school to allow boys to wear skirts upholding gender-neutrality

3

Goat meat gets trendy as celebrity chefs endorse protein

4

Why're you late: Employee's epic excuse, boss's reply melts hearts over internet

5

Black Panther beats Titanic to become the third-highest grossing U.S. film

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham