The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 09, 2018 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

MP: After Bharat Bandh violence, 140 students ‘missing’

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2018, 6:06 am IST

Two people were killed in violence during the bandh in Morena.

Dalit organisations across the country have called a 'Bharat bandh' today to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling over SC/ST Act. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Dalit organisations across the country have called a 'Bharat bandh' today to protest a recent Supreme Court ruling over SC/ST Act. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: Police on Sunday launched a probe to trace 140 students of a polytechnic school in district headquarters town of Morena in Madhya Pradesh after the authorities of the educational institution found them “missing”.

Interestingly, the students faced charges of indulging in violence during Bharat Bandh in Morena town on April two. According to the police, FIR was registered against 185 students of the school on charges of involvement in the violence during Bharat Bandh called by the Dalit outfits to protest against dilution of SC, ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989, on April 2.

“We have received a complaint from the school authorities that 140 students in the school have gone missing since April one”, the investigating officer said.

Intelligence reports said the students were reportedly provoked by some social organizations and activist to take part in the bandh and indulge in violence. Two people were killed in violence during the bandh in Morena.

In another development, the Bhind district administration on Sunday decided to impose curfew between April 9-14 to maintain law and order during ensuing Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

The district administration also cancelled all gun licenses in the district and asked the gun holders to deposit their weapons in the nearest police stations. Total of 9,897 licensed guns have been deposited in the district so far, a senior district police officer said. Of the total death toll of 8 in MP during the Bharat Bandh, Bhind district accounted for three deaths.

Tags: bharat bandh violence, dalit
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

My heart aches for minorities: Pakistani tells Pope, then takes selfie

2

SC to have creche for lawyer parents, staff, advocates from May 1

3

Anushka Sharma to be awarded with Dadasaheb Phalke for making mark as producer

4

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

5

2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

more

Editors' Picks

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

IPL 2018 opened on Friday night with a lot of jazzy performances by Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tamannaah Bhatia. Hrithik's was the most spoken about amongst all. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav/Deccan Chronicle and Twitter/Varun Dhawan Domain)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: Hrithik, Varun, Jacqueline add jazz

Salman Khan's bail on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case finally got approved on Friday night and post then, there have been happiness and celebrations amongst his fans and industry friends.

Salman returns from Jodhpur, waves to fans with Ahil, Varun, Katrina meet him

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham