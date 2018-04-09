MP: After Bharat Bandh violence, 140 students ‘missing’

Two people were killed in violence during the bandh in Morena.

Bhopal: Police on Sunday launched a probe to trace 140 students of a polytechnic school in district headquarters town of Morena in Madhya Pradesh after the authorities of the educational institution found them “missing”.

Interestingly, the students faced charges of indulging in violence during Bharat Bandh in Morena town on April two. According to the police, FIR was registered against 185 students of the school on charges of involvement in the violence during Bharat Bandh called by the Dalit outfits to protest against dilution of SC, ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, 1989, on April 2.

“We have received a complaint from the school authorities that 140 students in the school have gone missing since April one”, the investigating officer said.

Intelligence reports said the students were reportedly provoked by some social organizations and activist to take part in the bandh and indulge in violence. Two people were killed in violence during the bandh in Morena.

In another development, the Bhind district administration on Sunday decided to impose curfew between April 9-14 to maintain law and order during ensuing Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

The district administration also cancelled all gun licenses in the district and asked the gun holders to deposit their weapons in the nearest police stations. Total of 9,897 licensed guns have been deposited in the district so far, a senior district police officer said. Of the total death toll of 8 in MP during the Bharat Bandh, Bhind district accounted for three deaths.