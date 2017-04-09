The Asian Age | News

BJP plans new dent in Mayawati’s vote base in UP

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: After decimating the BSP in the Assembly elections, the BJP is now preparing to wean away the remaining dalit voters from the BSP fold. According to sources, the Yogi Adityanath government plans to set up fast-track courts to ensure speedy disposal of cases related to atrocities on scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

The proposal has been sent to the law department for further action and will then be forwarded to the finance department for clearance.

Sources said that setting up of these courts headed by additional district and sessions judges will entail a burden of Rs 100 crore.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath wants that the weaker sections of society should get speedy justice and the government is ready to bear the cost of this,” said an official.

The state government plans to set up 25 additional courts for dealing with cases under the SC/ST Act and 275 posts will be created for this. Apparently, the aim behind the move is to win over dalits who often lose cases as witness turn hostile and succumb to pressure.

“Besides, when cases continue for years on end, the complainant faces financial difficulty and often stops pursuing the case,” said a judicial official.

