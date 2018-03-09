The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 10, 2018 | Last Update : 03:41 AM IST

India, All India

Before Nirav Modi, PNB incurred losses of over Rs 2,800 cr last fiscal yr

PTI
Published : Mar 9, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Updated : Mar 9, 2018, 7:16 pm IST

This makes PNB the biggest such loser among all state-owned banks even before it uncovered an alleged Rs. 12,000 crore fraud this year.

The country's second-biggest state-owned bank in February accused two high-profile jewellers Nirav Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi of colluding with rogue bank employees to secure credit from overseas lenders using fraudulent guarantees between 2010 and 2017. (Photo: File)
 The country's second-biggest state-owned bank in February accused two high-profile jewellers Nirav Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi of colluding with rogue bank employees to secure credit from overseas lenders using fraudulent guarantees between 2010 and 2017. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) lost USD 431 million or over Rs 2,800 crore to various frauds last fiscal year, the government said on Friday, making it the biggest such loser among all state-owned banks even before it uncovered an alleged Rs. 12,000 crore fraud this year.

The country's second-biggest state-owned bank in February accused two high-profile jewellers Nirav Modi and uncle Mehul Choksi of colluding with rogue bank employees to secure credit from overseas lenders using fraudulent guarantees between 2010 and 2017.

This has been dubbed as the biggest bank fraud in India's history, but the finance ministry told parliament that even before the fraud came to light, state banks lost a total of Rs. 19,533 crore to 2,718 cases of fraud in the year that ended on March 31, 2017.

PNB alone reported 158 cases of fraud in 2016/17, the ministry said. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In monetary terms PNB was followed by Bank of India, which lost Rs. 2,770 crore, and State Bank of India that lost Rs. 2,420 crore, the ministry said.

The ministry did not specify the nature of the frauds but added that the central bank recently formed an expert committee to look into "factors leading to increasing incidence of frauds in banks and the measures needed to curb and prevent it".

The committee will also look into the role of auditors in checking frauds.

Reuters reported last month that India's state-run banks reported 8,670 "loan fraud" cases totalling Rs. 61,260 crore over the last five financial years up to March 31, 2017.

A parliamentary committee on finance said in a report on Friday that it was "extremely concerned about the recent fraud detected in Punjab National Bank, which clearly reflects that a small group of individuals can manipulate such a gigantic bank and compromise it despite such well laid out norms, guidelines, checks and balances."

Tags: nirav modi, mehul choksi, pnb scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

MIUI 9 brings gesture navigation to Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi MIX 2

2

Find out how many friends one needs to be happy

3

Emotional goodbye: Boney and Anil Kapoor perform Sridevi’s Ashti Visarjan in Haridwar

4

Coca Cola gears up to launch alcoholic beverage in Japan

5

Hasin Jahan claims Shami of having affairs with Pakistan and Dubai women

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham