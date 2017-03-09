J&K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch, solider killed

In another incident, one terrorist killed in a brief shootout near Bandipora Police Station in North Kashmir.

Poonch: One soldier lost his life after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier in February, there was a ceasefire violation along the Indo-Pak border as Pakistan had fired gunshots and grenades at a BSF post in the Samba sector. This was the first ceasefire violation for 2017.