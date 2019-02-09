Lawyer attempts suicide to press for special category status to Andhra

The lawyer, Anil Kumar, also recorded a video while consuming pesticide within the court premises.

Lawyers present in the court took him immediately to a nearby hospital. As per the doctors, Anil’s condition is said to be critical. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Kurnool: An advocate on Friday attempted suicide at Nandyal Court in Kurnool district to press for ‘special category’ status to Andhra Pradesh.

The lawyer, Anil Kumar, also recorded a video while consuming pesticide within the court premises.

As seen in the video, Anil, who wrote on his forehead ‘special status is the right of Andhraites’ consumed pesticides in the court premises.

Venkata Ramaiah, victim’s father said: “My son was struggling for state’s special status. He went to court like any other day. We do not know what happened. He had completed his law a few months ago.”

Lawyers present in the court took him immediately to a nearby hospital. As per the doctors, Anil’s condition is said to be critical.

It is worth mentioning that states like Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Sikkim enjoy the ‘special category’ status, which entitles them various financial benefits.