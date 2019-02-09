Saturday, Feb 09, 2019 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

Lawyer attempts suicide to press for special category status to Andhra

ANI
The lawyer, Anil Kumar, also recorded a video while consuming pesticide within the court premises.

Kurnool: An advocate on Friday attempted suicide at Nandyal Court in Kurnool district to press for ‘special category’ status to Andhra Pradesh.

As seen in the video, Anil, who wrote on his forehead ‘special status is the right of Andhraites’ consumed pesticides in the court premises.

Venkata Ramaiah, victim’s father said: “My son was struggling for state’s special status. He went to court like any other day. We do not know what happened. He had completed his law a few months ago.”

It is worth mentioning that states like Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Sikkim enjoy the ‘special category’ status, which entitles them various financial benefits.

