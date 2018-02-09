The Asian Age | News



Those who believe in gun, should be answered with gun: Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2018, 10:32 am IST

The chief minister warned that no political inclination could give respite to those spreading anarchy or breaking parliamentary traditions.

Taking a jibe at the previous state governments, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, 'Previous state governments were more interested in appeasement and vote bank politics.' (Photo: ANI)
Gorakhpur: Hitting out at criminal elements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said those who wanted to disturb the peace, and believed in the language of the gun, deserved to be answered in the same tongue.

"Everyone should be guaranteed security, but those who want to disturb peace of the society and believe in the gun, should be given the answer in the language of the gun itself. I would tell the administration, that there is no need to worry on this," Adityanath said in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

No political inclination could provide respite to those spreading anarchy or breaking parliamentary traditions, the chief minister warned.

Earlier speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Adityanath had said, "The opposition leaders' ... rude, unparliamentary, indecorous and indecent behaviour... is despicable."

"This type of behaviour shatters the parliamentary tradition ... Paper balls were thrown, balloons were flown. The use of foul language for the governor by the Samajwadi Party members in the presence of their leaders is indeed unparliamentary and a despicable act," he had said.

The behaviour pointed to the anarchy that was there in the state under the earlier rule, Adityanath added.

"These people are yet to come out of their mindset of anarchy -- which they had allowed in the state -- and they do not want the House to be free from that anarchy," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Thursday inaugurated the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority building and LED road lights from Kalesar to Nausad Chauraha and also the laid foundation stone of a government polytechnic college in Hardi village of Sahjanwa area of the district.

He said, "Development is the only way for prosperity. With the polytechnic becoming operational, youth will be able to get technical education in their area. If we want to stop migration from villages, we need to develop the villages."

Taking a jibe at the previous state governments, he said, "Previous state governments were more interested in appeasement and vote bank politics. Samajwadi Party government was more interested in slaughter houses and we are interested in development. At the place where SP government had wanted to open a slaughter house, we will open the gateway of development. After 26 years, the fertiliser workshop opened."

