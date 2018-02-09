The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 09, 2018 | Last Update : 11:07 PM IST

India, All India

Odisha: Mob sets fire to police station after tribal man found dead in jail

PTI
Published : Feb 9, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2018, 3:50 pm IST

While the police claimed that the man had committed suicide by using a bed sheet, his family members alleged that he was beaten to death.

The mob set ablaze vehicles parked in the premises of the police station, protesting 22-year-old Avinash Munda death, who was taken into police custody on a theft case and was found hanging inside the police lockup Thursday night. (Photo: ANI)
 The mob set ablaze vehicles parked in the premises of the police station, protesting 22-year-old Avinash Munda death, who was taken into police custody on a theft case and was found hanging inside the police lockup Thursday night. (Photo: ANI)

Sambalpur: A tribal man in Sambalpur district allegedly died in police custody, sparking angry reaction among the locals who on Friday attacked the police station.

The police said that many of its personnel posted at the Ainthapali Police Station were injured when the protesters resorted to stone-pelting.

The mob set ablaze vehicles parked in the premises of the police station, protesting 22-year-old Avinash Munda death, who was taken into police custody on a theft case and was found hanging inside the police lockup Thursday night.

Vital documents of the police station were also set on fire, the police said.

Munda's family members staged a road blockade before the police station.

Director General of Police RP Sharma said three police personnel, including the inspector-in-charge of the police station, have been suspended.

"If any policeman was found responsible, he will not be spared," the DGP said.

Inspector General of Northern Range Sushant Nath said Munda was found hanging in the lockup and declared dead after he was taken to hospital.

While the police claimed that Munda, a resident of Bhalupali village, had committed suicide by using a bed sheet, his family members alleged that he was beaten to death.

The DGP said the superintendent of police and the district magistrate of Sambalpur have been asked to submit a report within 24 hours.

The ADG of the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) has been asked to rush to the area, Sharma said.

The IG appealed to the people to maintain peace and not to take the law in their hands.

Tags: custodial death, sambalpur
Location: India, Odisha, Sambalpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Best Valentines Day smartphone gifts to consider (2018 edition)

2

Priyanka Chopra makes it to top 25 global influencers on social media

3

PETA questions IIT-Bombay's move to not ban non-veg food

4

Border is crumbling: Olympics brings more tourists along North, S Korea divide

5

5 things to remember before choosing a gift for your Valentine

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham