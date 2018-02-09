MP: Mother loses temper, slits throat of 1-yr-old daughter demanding milk

The accused mother has been arrested by the police and the body of the child has been sent for post-mortem.

During the incident, no one else was present in the house, police officials informed. (Photo: ANI)



Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a mother killed her one-year-old daughter by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar.

The incident took place on Thursday.

"Anita killed her toddler allegedly because the infant was constantly crying demanding milk. She lost her temper and used a sharp weapon to end her daughter's life. We are investigating the matter," said a police official.

During the incident, no one else was present in the house.

The accused mother has been arrested by the police.

The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem.